Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on LINE. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Lineage in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lineage in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lineage in a research note on Monday. They issued an inline rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Lineage in a research note on Monday. They set a sector outperform rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.60.
Lineage Stock Up 0.2 %
Insider Transactions at Lineage
In other Lineage news, CFO Robert Crisci acquired 10,000 shares of Lineage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert Crisci acquired 10,000 shares of Lineage stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $780,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Alvarez Rivera purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,668. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 12,150 shares of company stock worth $947,700. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Lineage Company Profile
Our purpose is to transform the global food supply chain to eliminate waste and help feed the world. Built with the vision of creating a more sustainable future, we are a leading mission-critical, temperature-controlled infrastructure provider for the storage, handling and movement of food around the world.
