Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LINE. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Lineage in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lineage in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lineage in a research report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Lineage in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Lineage in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.60.

Lineage Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ:LINE opened at $86.46 on Monday. Lineage has a 52-week low of $80.15 and a 52-week high of $89.85.

In related news, CFO Robert Crisci purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $780,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $780,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $101,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Crisci purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 12,150 shares of company stock worth $947,700 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Lineage Company Profile

Our purpose is to transform the global food supply chain to eliminate waste and help feed the world. Built with the vision of creating a more sustainable future, we are a leading mission-critical, temperature-controlled infrastructure provider for the storage, handling and movement of food around the world.

