Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LINE. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lineage in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Lineage in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Lineage in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Lineage in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lineage in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lineage currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $93.60.

LINE stock opened at $86.46 on Monday. Lineage has a 1-year low of $80.15 and a 1-year high of $89.85.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Alvarez Rivera acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,668. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Robert Crisci purchased 10,000 shares of Lineage stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Alvarez Rivera purchased 600 shares of Lineage stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,668. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 12,150 shares of company stock valued at $947,700 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Our purpose is to transform the global food supply chain to eliminate waste and help feed the world. Built with the vision of creating a more sustainable future, we are a leading mission-critical, temperature-controlled infrastructure provider for the storage, handling and movement of food around the world.

