Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:LOB)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the bank on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Live Oak Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 4.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Live Oak Bancshares to earn $2.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.2%.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Live Oak Bancshares Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LOB traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.71. 62,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,579. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $47.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.19 and its 200-day moving average is $37.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $232.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on LOB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LOB

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.