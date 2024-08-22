loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Shares Up 3.2%

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.92 and last traded at $2.92. 202,138 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 484,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.70 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

loanDepot Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at loanDepot

The stock has a market cap of $912.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 3.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

In related news, Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total value of $93,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,006,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,592,285.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other loanDepot news, Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total value of $93,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,006,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,592,285.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Martell purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $52,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 386,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,508.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 976,811 shares of company stock worth $2,351,204. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in loanDepot by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 205,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 15,565 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of loanDepot by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 19,655 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. 39.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

