Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14, RTT News reports. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The firm had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe’s Companies updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.700-11.900 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $11.70-11.90 EPS.
Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $241.04. 367,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,526,737. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $231.18 and a 200 day moving average of $232.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $262.49.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.95%.
Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.
