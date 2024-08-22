Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $230.00 price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on LOW. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $246.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.96.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $242.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.26. The company has a market cap of $138.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 93.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

