Lululemon Athletica (LULU) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) recently:

8/22/2024 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $300.00 to $270.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/22/2024 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $416.00 to $370.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/20/2024 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $385.00 to $315.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $338.00 to $263.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Lululemon Athletica was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $286.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $463.00.

7/31/2024 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $470.00 to $350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/26/2024 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $400.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/26/2024 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $415.00 to $310.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/25/2024 – Lululemon Athletica had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

7/25/2024 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $457.00 to $338.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/25/2024 – Lululemon Athletica had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $470.00 price target on the stock.

7/25/2024 – Lululemon Athletica was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $415.00.

7/25/2024 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $447.00 to $420.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/10/2024 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $240.00 to $220.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

7/3/2024 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $505.00 to $470.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of LULU traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $264.03. 855,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,080,117. The company has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.01 and a twelve month high of $516.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $278.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $348.71.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $1,114,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 31.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 202.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,709 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

