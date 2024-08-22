Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Luna Innovations in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

NASDAQ:LUNA opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.18 million, a PE ratio of -30.25 and a beta of 1.55. Luna Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $7.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Luna Innovations by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,023,242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 763,165 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Luna Innovations by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,846,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after buying an additional 16,773 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd raised its position in Luna Innovations by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 1,619,778 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,772,000 after acquiring an additional 116,425 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Luna Innovations by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 244,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in Luna Innovations by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 239,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 29,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Luna Innovations Incorporated provides fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers test and measurement equipment for fiber optic components and sub-assemblies; polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; and single frequency lasers.

