Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS) Trading 25% Higher

Macarthur Minerals Limited (CVE:MMS – Get Free Report) shares rose 25% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 270,103 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 309% from the average daily volume of 65,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Macarthur Minerals Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of C$14.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.08.

Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Macarthur Minerals Company Profile

Macarthur Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource properties. It primarily explores for gold, lithium, iron ore, and nickel deposits. The company holds interests in three iron ore projects in the Yilgarn region of Western Australia; two exploration project areas in the Pilbara, Western Australia targeting iron ore; and lithium brine interests in the Railroad Valley, Nevada, the United States.

