MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director Sells $32,518,459.60 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) Director Susan Ocampo sold 305,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total value of $32,518,459.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,550,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,538,660.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Susan Ocampo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 20th, Susan Ocampo sold 93,728 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $9,965,160.96.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Susan Ocampo sold 95,743 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $9,878,762.74.

On Thursday, May 30th, Susan Ocampo sold 16,490 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $1,698,799.80.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Susan Ocampo sold 16,396 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $1,721,743.96.

On Friday, May 24th, Susan Ocampo sold 102,722 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.76, for a total value of $10,555,712.72.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Susan Ocampo sold 131,187 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total value of $13,450,603.11.

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $106.63 on Thursday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.58 and a fifty-two week high of $118.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 121.17, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 8.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.50.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The business had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.42 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 10.59%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 153.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at $47,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MTSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

