Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Stock Performance
LOAN stock opened at $5.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.17 million, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average of $5.07. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $5.59.
Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 56.72% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manhattan Bridge Capital
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 195.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 6,923 shares during the period. 21.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.
