Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Stock Performance

LOAN stock opened at $5.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.17 million, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average of $5.07. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $5.59.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 56.72% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manhattan Bridge Capital

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s payout ratio is 92.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 195.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 6,923 shares during the period. 21.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.

