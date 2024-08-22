Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Hits New 52-Week High at $341.16

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 341.16 ($4.43) and last traded at GBX 332.51 ($4.32), with a volume of 4614301 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 328.20 ($4.26).

MKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.09) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.55) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 322.50 ($4.19).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 309.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 277.84. The stock has a market cap of £6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,581.90, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.71.

In related news, insider Stuart Machin sold 619,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.76), for a total value of £1,789,453.32 ($2,325,173.23). 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

