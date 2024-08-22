Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 340.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in Marriott International by 845.5% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.6 %

Marriott International stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $224.51. The stock had a trading volume of 710,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,586. The company has a 50-day moving average of $234.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.04. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.75 and a fifty-two week high of $260.57. The company has a market cap of $64.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.60.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on MAR shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.39.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Featured Articles

