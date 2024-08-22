Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.42-5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $87.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $112.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $89.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.21 and its 200 day moving average is $82.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.82%.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a sell rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.50.

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

