Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Vice Chairman Sells $3,300,000.00 in Stock

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $3,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 748,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,912,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

MBIN traded up $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $44.70. 382,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,425. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.78 and a 12-month high of $53.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.00 and a 200-day moving average of $42.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.12.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $359.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.70 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 26.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merchants Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 5.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,022,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,465,000 after purchasing an additional 94,781 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 994,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,962,000 after buying an additional 24,122 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 527,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,469,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 370,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,010,000 after purchasing an additional 69,133 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 6,793.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 365,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,809,000 after buying an additional 359,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down previously from $58.50) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

