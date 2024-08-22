Meta Games Coin (MGC) Trading Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

Meta Games Coin (MGC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Meta Games Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000334 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Meta Games Coin has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. Meta Games Coin has a total market cap of $221.60 million and $38,596.57 worth of Meta Games Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Meta Games Coin Profile

Meta Games Coin’s launch date was February 19th, 2024. Meta Games Coin’s total supply is 90,999,999,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,999,700 tokens. Meta Games Coin’s official website is metagamescoin.io. The Reddit community for Meta Games Coin is https://reddit.com/r/metagamescoin. Meta Games Coin’s official Twitter account is @metagamesc. The official message board for Meta Games Coin is link.medium.com/2yefpk4hpub.

Buying and Selling Meta Games Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Meta Games Coin (MGC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Meta Games Coin has a current supply of 90,999,999,700 with 1,099,999,700 in circulation. The last known price of Meta Games Coin is 0.20009767 USD and is up 1.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $27,443.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metagamescoin.io/.”

