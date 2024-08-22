Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Trading 0.9% Higher

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $544.23 and last traded at $540.03. 4,821,508 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 16,184,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $535.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.41.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $501.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $490.13.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. The company had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.5 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 11.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,057 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.76, for a total transaction of $2,663,825.32. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,315,852.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.69, for a total transaction of $431,404.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,197,355.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.76, for a total value of $2,663,825.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,315,852.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 417,775 shares of company stock worth $211,513,963. 13.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 3,580 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Wynn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,876,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 22,734 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,047,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

