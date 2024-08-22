Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Chardan Capital

Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Chardan Capital from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Metagenomi from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Metagenomi in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Metagenomi from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.50.

NASDAQ:MGX opened at $3.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.06. Metagenomi has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $12.74.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Novo Holdings A S increased its position in shares of Metagenomi by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 60,825 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Metagenomi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,404,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Metagenomi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,171,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new position in Metagenomi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,205,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in Metagenomi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,165,000.

Metagenomi, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.

