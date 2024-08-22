Metahero (HERO) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $21.12 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $21.12 million and $944,491.66 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Metahero token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001503 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002274 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005524 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

