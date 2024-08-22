MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $28,000 in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 220 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,420,916 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,074,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,455,621 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,948,119 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $598,475,000 after buying an additional 1,029,727 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 7.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,564,463 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,478,401,000 after buying an additional 766,056 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,889,715 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,693,261,000 after acquiring an additional 373,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 67.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 843,682 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $107,856,000 after acquiring an additional 339,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $124.99. 2,668,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,171,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.91. The company has a market cap of $71.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.94 and a 12-month high of $139.67.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,648,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.15.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

