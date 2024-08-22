MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRU. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 78.8% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $33,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE PRU traded up $1.11 on Wednesday, reaching $114.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,022,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,084. The firm has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.95 and a fifty-two week high of $128.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 88.44%.

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 652,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.57 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,011.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,883,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,065,062.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

