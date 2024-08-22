MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,274 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,274 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 16,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,400,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,637,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

EPD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.08.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

