MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 460 iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 101.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

DSI stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.33. 47,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.52. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $77.47 and a one year high of $107.95.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

