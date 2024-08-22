MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $26,000 Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Incyte by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 131,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,266,000 after purchasing an additional 43,160 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,425,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 963,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,465,000 after acquiring an additional 217,979 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,033,000. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Incyte from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Incyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Incyte from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.29.

INCY traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.15. 1,765,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,501,126. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $50.27 and a 1 year high of $70.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($2.60). Incyte had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 15,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,089,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 15,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,089,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,569,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,149,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,282 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,911 in the last ninety days. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

