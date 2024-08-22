MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $31,000 Position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 237.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PSI traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.77. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a 1-year low of $37.34 and a 1-year high of $67.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.99.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

