Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Acquired by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 225,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,379,000 after purchasing an additional 82,536 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 226,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,435,000 after buying an additional 19,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.50. 2,276,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,004,534. The company has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.57. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.75 and a 12-month high of $100.57.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.454 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.16%.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $257,982.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,349,826.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCHP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.95.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

