MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 240,709 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 165,795 shares.The stock last traded at $48.93 and had previously closed at $48.61.

MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.33. The stock has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a PE ratio of 58.44 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 1.16% of MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN as of its most recent SEC filing.

MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors FANG+ ETN (FNGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies, selected by a committee. FNGS was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

