MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ) Shares Up 3.3%

Shares of MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ – Get Free Report) shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.61 and last traded at $19.61. 33,056 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 100,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.98.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87 and a beta of -4.76.

About MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (BERZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BERZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

