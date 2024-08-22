MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:DULL) Trading 3.6% Higher

MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:DULL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $10.30. Approximately 3,613 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 5,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.
MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.51.
About MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN
The MicroSectors Gold -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (DULL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to the spot price of gold by tracking GLD, an ETF that physically holds gold bars. DULL was launched on Feb 24, 2023 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
