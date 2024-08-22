MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Shares Gap Down to $49.07

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $49.07, but opened at $46.97. MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $46.16, with a volume of 63,296 shares trading hands.
MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 2.79.
About MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN
The MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN (GDXU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXU was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
