Mizuho Raises Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Price Target to $73.00

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on REG. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $70.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.37 and a 200-day moving average of $61.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $56.29 and a 12 month high of $71.30.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $357.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.56 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 5.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 130.73%.

In other Regency Centers news, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $69,570.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,105.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Regency Centers news, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $69,570.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,105.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 307,199 shares in the company, valued at $21,503,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 18.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 312,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,904,000 after purchasing an additional 49,188 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its position in Regency Centers by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 375,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,189,000 after acquiring an additional 101,260 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in Regency Centers by 493.7% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 25,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 20,840 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Regency Centers by 10.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,048,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,995,000 after acquiring an additional 873,062 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Regency Centers by 14.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 116,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,998,000 after acquiring an additional 14,410 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

