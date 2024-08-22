Molina Healthcare’s (MOH) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $406.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MOH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $353.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $297.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $412.00 to $351.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $378.00.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE MOH opened at $347.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58. Molina Healthcare has a twelve month low of $282.96 and a twelve month high of $423.92.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.65 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 23.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In related news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total value of $136,182.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,583.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total transaction of $339,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at $6,114,260.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total transaction of $136,182.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,583.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOH. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

