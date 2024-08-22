Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,926 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.5% of Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on XOM. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.56.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE XOM traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $114.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,010,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,071,686. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $452.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.67.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.