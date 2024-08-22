Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.96 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.1% during the second quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,214,704 shares of company stock worth $1,066,841,316. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

LLY stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $953.69. 2,149,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,096,368. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $516.57 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $883.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $811.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.39 billion, a PE ratio of 141.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LLY. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $956.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.