Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) Stock Price Up 16%

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (TSE:MPVD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 16% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 145,870 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 118,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.05, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 4.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.08.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The company holds a 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and 100% of the mineral rights of the Kennady North consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 113,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

