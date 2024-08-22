Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Director Sells $221,755.05 in Stock

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 10,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $221,755.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,375.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mueller Water Products Stock Up 1.4 %

MWA opened at $20.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.40. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $21.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $356.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.67 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is 39.06%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Mueller Water Products to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen lowered Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Mueller Water Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

