National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.16

Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.16 and last traded at $10.24, with a volume of 1136096 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EYE shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of National Vision from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on National Vision from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on National Vision from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Vision has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

National Vision Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.82. The company has a market cap of $804.46 million, a P/E ratio of -11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.44.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $451.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.35 million. National Vision had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 3.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Vision

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 6.1% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 76,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 13.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in National Vision by 115.7% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,479,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,023 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $555,000. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the second quarter valued at $253,000.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

