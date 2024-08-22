Navcoin Market Capitalization Tops $2.59 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0408 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $26,494.06 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.70 or 0.00084000 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00018668 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00007836 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000110 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 85.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

