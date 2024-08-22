Navcoin (NAV) Price Down 1.1% Over Last Week

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0408 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $26,308.04 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.13 or 0.00082018 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00018374 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00007791 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000110 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 303.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

