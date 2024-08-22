Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.32 EPS. Navios Maritime Partners’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Navios Maritime Partners Trading Down 2.3 %

NMM opened at $53.66 on Thursday. Navios Maritime Partners has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.21.

Navios Maritime Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

