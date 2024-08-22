Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.66. 236,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,266. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.77 and its 200-day moving average is $44.21. Navios Maritime Partners has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $55.09.
Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The shipping company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.39 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 30.99%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile
Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.
