NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Lecap Asset Management Ltd.

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,354 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 30,203 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NetApp in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in NetApp by 706.3% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NTAP stock traded up $2.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.41. 1,074,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.78. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.82 and a twelve month high of $135.01.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 114.54%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the data storage provider to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NetApp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total transaction of $60,147.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,670.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total transaction of $60,147.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,670.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $1,108,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 314,274 shares in the company, valued at $40,968,758.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,786 shares of company stock worth $5,395,146 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NetApp from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NetApp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NTAP

NetApp Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.