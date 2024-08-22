NewSquare Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

NewSquare Capital LLC lowered its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 72,638 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 17,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 6,925 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at $2,935,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 196.5% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 50,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 33,751 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CBRL. Benchmark upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.86.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.93. 180,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $908.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.07. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.21 and a 1 year high of $84.16.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $817.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.61 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

