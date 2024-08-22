NewSquare Capital LLC Grows Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1,509.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 515 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,739 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,113 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 89,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $6,083,974.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,518,750.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 617,234 shares of company stock valued at $44,017,734. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UBER. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Melius Research assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Melius assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:UBER traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,242,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,838,725. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.09 and a twelve month high of $82.14. The stock has a market cap of $154.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.