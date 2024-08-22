NewSquare Capital LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

NewSquare Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 30,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 60,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,835,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,061,653. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $51.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.33.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.