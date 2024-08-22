NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Price Target Raised to C$14.00 at Ventum Financial

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Ventum Financial from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Ventum Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 75.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday. Haywood Securities upgraded NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Ventum Cap Mkts raised NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.94.

NexGen Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

TSE NXE traded down C$0.16 on Thursday, reaching C$8.00. The company had a trading volume of 585,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,994. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 47.24 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.91. NexGen Energy has a 1 year low of C$6.80 and a 1 year high of C$12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 8.20.

In related news, Director Bradley John Wall sold 188,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.42, for a total transaction of C$1,395,336.00. In related news, Director Bradley John Wall sold 188,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.42, for a total value of C$1,395,336.00. Also, Director Richard J. Patricio sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.67, for a total transaction of C$1,692,285.00. 7.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

