NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) Shares Down 3.8%

NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.93 and last traded at $0.93. 222 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,094,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

NexImmune Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.95.

Get NexImmune alerts:

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter.

NexImmune Company Profile

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases in the United States. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NexImmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexImmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.