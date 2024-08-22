Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) EVP Sells $180,230.00 in Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) EVP Michael Strober sold 1,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $180,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $169.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,719. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.74. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $132.30 and a one year high of $187.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 27.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 57.19%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NXST shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $221.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $207.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXST. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 15,107.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 122,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,213,000 after purchasing an additional 121,764 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

