NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Lecap Asset Management Ltd.

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,454 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,299 shares during the quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in NIKE by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 408.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at $80,435,628. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $80,419,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NKE traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.97. The stock had a trading volume of 6,913,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,499,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.47 and its 200 day moving average is $90.47. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.75 and a 52-week high of $123.39. The firm has a market cap of $126.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 target price (down from $114.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on NIKE from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.59.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

